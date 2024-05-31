Ghana discusses possibility of direct flights from Boston

Daily Graphic Business News May - 31 - 2024 , 16:54

A delegation from Ghana has held discussions with the major stakeholders in the aviation sector in Boston, Massachusetts, aimed at exploring strategic business partnerships.

The meeting discussed opportunities and possibilities of having direct flights from Boston to Ghana, with the likely final destination being the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.

An initiative of the newly opened Ghana Consulate in Worcester, Massachusetts, the meeting was between officials of Massport and aviation authorities in Massachusetts. The Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli, led Ghana’s delegation which also included the Consular General at the Consulate in Worcester, Ken Asafo-Adjei, and the Executive Director of Massachusetts Port Authority, Jeevan Ramapriya, and the Director of Airline Route Development at Logan International Airport, Matthew Hatfield.

New routes

Ghana is actively lobbying and advocating the establishment of new aviation routes connecting Boston to Accra and the Prempeh I International Airport respectively. Being facilitated by the Ministry of Transport, the New England Ghanaian community led Asafo-Adjei in partnership with the Massachusetts Port Authority.

The plan seeks to provide more convenient travel options for passengers and boost tourism and business exchanges with the aim of enhancing travel and economic ties between Ghana and the United States.

The proposed routes reflect Ghana's commitment to expanding its aviation network, strengthening international connectivity and meant to save Ghanaians and African travellers the trouble of always transiting to JFK Airport before making their way to Ghana.

Fruitful

Addressing the meeting, Mr Tampuli described the meeting as very fruitful and expressed confidence about the future. He said much more would depend on the economic determination and was thus hoping that the US partners would give the discussions the best consideration.

"Today's meeting is more about facilitating the commencement of Aviation Services between Ghana, Accra, Kumasi and Boston in the state of Massachusetts.” “The meeting went very well with so much outlined and we are very happy about the positive outcomes in the coming months,” Mr Tampuli stated, giving an assurance that “in terms of policy, legal framework, diplomacy or arrangements, as a government, we stand in readiness to support this vision to make it happen."

Business case

The Consular General said the New England region hosted over 68,000 Ghanaians and there was always a challenge for them anytime they have to travel to Ghana. He said from the numbers, a business case has been made for new aviation routes from Boston to Accra and Kumasi and back.

"These discussions come after a successful bilateral business dialogue last year in terms of exploring business and aviation prospects between Ghana and the US.”



Incentive

The Director of Airline Route Development at Logan International Airport hinted that prospective airlines to get on board this proposed plan of direct flights from Boston would benefit from a one-year free landing package provided by the State of Massachusetts.

"For Airlines coming on board to fly these new routes, there will be no charge for landing for the first year, but 50 per cent payment of landing fee in the second year.”

“Such prospective airlines will also be compensated and paid $300,000 for their marketing purposes," Mr Hatfield explained.

Ghana Airlines

Mr Ramapriya, while confirming that discussions had been ongoing for a while, said a take-off would be more beneficial if there was national airline plying that route. "Before the COVID-19 Pandemic, we were approached to review the traffic situation between Boston and Ghana.”

“When I met with my counterparts at the Accra Airport during the conference, their understanding was similar to mine where the suggestion was that to pursue such service, it would be best we had the Ghana Airlines revived and come back into the fold where it would be a benefit for them to come to Boston.

Even if it is three times a week I think it would be sufficient for that,” the Executive Director of Massachusetts Port Authority explained.