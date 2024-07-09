Previous article: A new era for Ethiopia: Economic and political reforms under Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali

Ensign Global College to host conference on Human Trafficking Prevention and Liberation

Jul - 09 - 2024

Ensign Global College is excited to announce its inaugural Human Trafficking Prevention and Liberation Conference, themed "The Public Health Challenge of Human Trafficking – Prevention, Intervention, Reintegration, and Recovery."

The event will take place from August 11-13, 2024, at the Ensign Global College campus in Kpong, Ghana.

The conference is open to government officials, NGOs, law enforcement agencies, social workers, community leaders, healthcare providers, public health professionals, and all stakeholders committed to ending human trafficking.

The conference will begin with a welcome and networking dinner on August 11, followed by two days (August 12-13) of intensive sessions led by experts in human trafficking prevention and intervention.

Topics will cover prevention strategies, survivor leadership and care, legal frameworks for prosecuting traffickers, and public health approaches to combating human trafficking.

Featured speakers include: Afasi Komla, Director of End Modern Slavery and Chief Coordinating Officer for the African Survivors Network at Engage Now Africa (ENA); Lynette Gay, Founder of Engage Now Africa and Ensign Global College; Stephen Alder, President and Professor at Ensign Global College; Andrews Dodzi Adugu Esq, Senior State Attorney; Dr. James Kofi Annan, Founder of Challenging Heights; and Mike Arthur, Country Director of the International Cocoa Initiative.

Additional speakers and presenters are being added to the agenda.

Conference Details:

Dates: August 11-13, 2024

Location: Ensign Global College, Kpong, Ghana

Pricing: 4,000 GHS for conference attendees staying off-site or 5,250 GHS for conference attendees wishing to stay on-site at Ensign Global College

Ensign Global College has a rich history in the public health sector, with its globally recognized and accredited Master of Public Health degree.

Building on this strong foundation, Ensign Global College, in partnership with Engage Now Africa, is launching an initiative to eliminate the cycle of human trafficking by creating programs and projects that complement existing criminal justice approaches.

“Our holistic approach to tackling human trafficking focuses on education, healing, awareness, empowerment, and research,” said Stephen Alder, President of Ensign Global College. “We aim to complement existing criminal justice strategies by emphasizing the importance of healing and well-being for victims and survivors. Our goal is to provide action-orientated research-driven strategies to stop human trafficking in Ghana and the West African region.”