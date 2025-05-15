Empowering rural women through Aquaculture: KIC’s alternative livelihood approach

Graphic Online Business News May - 15 - 2025 , 14:03

In a bold move to promote sustainable livelihoods and economic resilience among rural women, Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation through its women bootcamp community level engagement, has extended its capacity-building and training programs to the oil palm-producing community of Kade in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

In a recent training session, KIC engaged a group of women involved in oil palm production, equipping them with practical skills in catfish farming as an alternative source of income.

Participants were provided with catfish housing, fingerlings and feed to kickstart the farming business. The training was conducted in collaboration with the livestock officer at Kwaebibirem under the Department of Agriculture.

The training, as part of KIC’s broader vision to build agribusiness entrepreneurs across the country, introduced the women to the fundamentals of aquaculture, from pond management and fingerling selection to feeding techniques and market access. For many of the women, this was their first hands-on experience with fish farming, a new yet promising avenue for diversifying household incomes and ensuring year-round economic activity beyond oil palm seasons.

“We are excited to learn something completely different but very useful,” Rukaya Ahmed, one of the participants shared. “This training gives us hope that we can do more to support our families, especially during the lean oil palm periods,” she added.

Mercy Tuffour, KIC’s Gender and Safeguarding Specialist, emphasized the importance of targeting women in agribusiness capacity-building efforts. “At KIC, we recognize that empowering women in agriculture goes beyond training, it’s about creating alternative opportunities for financial freedom. “By introducing catfish farming, we are giving these women a practical tool to improve their income and strengthen their roles as economic leaders in their communities,” she said.

The initiative also emphasized environmental sustainability, integrating best practices that minimize the ecological footprint of fish farming. Trainers guided the women through small-scale, manageable models of catfish production suitable for backyard ponds as well as basic book-keeping trainings, making the venture accessible even to those with limited resources.

Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director of KIC, highlighted the broader impact of such interventions. “Our mission is to drive innovation in agriculture by supporting entrepreneurs in urban and local communities,” he stated. “With the right skills and support, rural women have the power to transform local economies and create lasting impact.”

By merging aquaculture with agribusiness training, KIC is not only empowering women economically but also contributing to food security in rural communities. The program aligns with the organization’s commitment to developing resilient agricultural value chains, creating jobs for young people, and enhancing livelihoods especially for women, who remain key players in the agricultural sector.

As the women of Kade return to their homes with new knowledge and motivation, KIC continues to work closely with local stakeholders to monitor progress and provide technical support. The ripple effect of such initiatives is expected to be far-reaching, inspiring more women to take bold steps toward economic independence through agribusiness innovation.