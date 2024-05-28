Next article: Bank of Ghana maintains policy rate at 29 per cent

Featured

Effects of recent flooding on SMEs across several industries in Accra

Dr Andrews Ayiku Business News May - 28 - 2024 , 03:54

The recent flooding in Accra has had a significant impact on firms from a variety of industries.

Advertisement

The severe rains that have pounded the city in recent days have caused widespread damage, resulting in substantial interruptions to corporate operations.

Poor drainage systems, limited infrastructure, and growing urbanization have all contributed to the flooding, exacerbating the effects of the severe rains.

The flooding has disproportionately affected small firms, which lack the funding and capacity to rebuild fast.

Many small stores and companies have been forced to close temporarily or permanently because of water damage.

The flooding has also affected large enterprises, with some reporting revenue losses and manufacturing delays.

Manufacturing, retail, and hotel industries have been especially heavily hit, as their businesses rely on efficient supply chains and customer access.

Flooding has disrupted transit routes, caused power outages, and damaged infrastructure, making it impossible for businesses to operate effectively.

In this article, I will look at how the recent flooding has affected businesses in Accra and examine what efforts could be made to remedy these issues.

1. Richard Opoku, the proprietor of a small grocery store in a low-lying section of Madina, had his store swamped during the last rainstorm.

The floodwaters harmed his goods, equipment, and retail fixtures, resulting in substantial financial losses.

Richard had to temporarily close his store to invest in repairs and improvements before reopening.

2. Grace Mensah, the manager of a clothes boutique in Makola, saw a decrease in foot traffic and sales because of the flooding.

Customers found it difficult to get to her store because of the flooded streets and destroyed infrastructure, resulting in a decrease in revenue.

Grace had to devise innovative marketing methods to entice customers back to her store and compensate for lost sales.

3. Kwame Asiedu, the proprietor of a manufacturing business in Tema, experienced production delays and supply chain interruptions because of the flooding.

Floodwaters ruined his equipment and raw materials, forcing him to suspend operations.

Kwame had to find new suppliers and invest in new equipment to restart production, which caused delays in completing orders and satisfying consumer needs.

4. Prince Mensah, the owner of a popular electronics store in the heart of Kaneshie, was forced to close his business for many days due to floods, resulting in a huge loss of earnings.

In addition, the water wrecked much of his merchandise, exacerbating his financial problems.

Advertisement

Steps to address the challenges

Given the recent floods and its impact on Accra businesses, it is critical that business owners take proactive actions to solve the issues they confront.

Here are some practical measures that can be taken to reduce the impact of floods on businesses:

Improve drainage systems: To avoid floods in low-lying areas, the government and local governments should invest in better drainage systems and infrastructure.

Proper drainage can lower the danger of floods and protect businesses from water damage.

Advertisement

Provide financial aid: Small companies that have been impacted by the flooding should receive financial assistance and support to help them recover. Grants, loans, and subsidies can help firms fund restoration costs and reopen.

Improve disaster preparedness

Business owners should create disaster preparedness plans and strategies to help lessen the effects of flooding on their operations. This may include investing in flood.

Collaborate with stakeholders: Businesses, government agencies, and community organizations should work together to overcome the issues brought by flooding.

Stakeholders can collaborate to identify solutions, share resources, and assist one another during crises.