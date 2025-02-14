Featured

Commercial farmer appeals to President Mahama for subsidized agricultural inputs

Alhaji Mashud Mohammed, a commercial farmer in Ghana’s northern belt and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cudjoe Abimash Farms, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to urgently reduce and subsidize agricultural inputs to support the country’s agribusiness sector.

Speaking during a tour of his farmlands in the Northern Region, Alhaji Mashud highlighted the numerous challenges farmers face, particularly the high cost of agricultural inputs and production.

According to him, the agricultural sector remains the backbone of Ghana’s economy, and with the right policies, the country can not only achieve food security but also export surplus produce to boost national revenue.

He emphasized that inadequate rainfall and limited access to water have been major setbacks for farmers.

Alhaji Mashud urged the government to take agriculture seriously by investing in infrastructure, providing affordable inputs, and ensuring policies that support farmers at all levels. He believes that with the right interventions, Ghana can become self-sufficient in food production.

Many farmers across the country continue to struggle with accessing fertilizers, pesticides, and other essential inputs due to rising costs. Several agricultural stakeholders have also urged the government to prioritize the sector as a key driver of economic growth.

Alhaji Mashud also criticized government restrictions on soya bean exports, describing them as unfair. He called for clear policy guidelines to enable farmers to expand their production and earn a fair income.

Reflecting on his company’s achievements, Alhaji Mashud recounted how Cudjoe Abimash Farms was recognized as the National Best Farmer in 2021. He attributed the accolade to hard work and dedication, which earned the company recognition from the government.

Currently, the company employs 51 permanent staff and 1,000 casual workers, making a contribution to job creation in the agricultural sector.

Alhaji Mashud noted that the biggest challenges in conservation farming are financial constraints and infrastructure deficits due to a lack of funds. He highlighted the poor road network, inadequate dams, and limited logistics as major obstacles slowing Ghana’s agricultural growth.

"If all things were in place, by now Ghana would be the leading giant in agriculture across West Africa," he remarked.

To ensure continuous farming activities, the company has invested in mobile sprinklers for irrigation, allowing them to sustain production even during dry periods.

As part of its social responsibility efforts, Cudjoe Abimash Farms has supported 40,000 women in the northern belt with logistics and agricultural inputs to help them reintegrate into farming.

Alhaji Mashud remains hopeful that with the right government interventions, Ghana’s agricultural sector can be transformed into a major driver of economic growth and food security.