Advancing Kaizen approach: Japan hands over 6 vehicles, office equipment to Enterprises Agency

Maclean Kwofi Business News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 10:34

The Government of Japan (GoJ) has handed over six brand new Toyota Hilux pick-ups and other essential office equipment to help enhance the operations of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA).

The gesture was made possible through the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to boost the capacity of GEA in order to deliver training services across the country using the Kaizen approach.

The support forms part of the "Expanding the Kaizen Initiative by Enhancing Sustainable Agri-Business," project which was launched in September 2022, to improve the quality and productivity of Ghana's MSMEs.

This initiative underscores the commitment to scale national efforts for micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) promotion, focusing on sustainable and continual enhancement of business quality and productivity.

Development journey

Speaking to the media after the handing over ceremony in Accra on February 19, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Hisanobu Mochizuki, stated that the Japanese government was committed to Ghana's development journey.

“This support to GEA reaffirms our unwavering commitment to Ghana's growth, particularly in improving economic prospects and enterprise performance through efficient resource maximization,” he said.

He said the support was to help enhance the operations of GEA and develop a strong micro, small and medium enterprises sector to back the economic development process.

The ambassador explained that building the capacity of GEA to deliver training services across the country using the Kaizen approach was a testament to the collaborative efforts aimed at economic development and MSME support.

He added that a strong MSMEs sector was important for the growth of every economy, advanced or developing.

Driving societal development

The Resident Coordinator of the United Nations, Charles Abani, stated that MSMEs play a crucial role in Ghana's economy, driving societal development and generating employment.

He said through capacity building, the UN's support in Ghana aims to facilitate MSME growth, market access, and international trade.

The Representative of UNIDO in Ghana and Liberia, Stavros Papastavrou, pledged continued support using UNIDO's expertise in enterprise performance management (EPM) to promote the Kaizen approach and industrial development.

MSME development

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GEA, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, who expressed gratitude for the gesture, noted that the government was prioritising MSME development as a cornerstone for job creation and economic development.

"The support from the Government of Japan and UNIDO is invaluable to our Industrial Transformation Agenda and the post-COVID recovery efforts.

“Recognising the pivotal role of MSMEs in driving economic growth, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) and UNIDO have forged a strategic partnership, focusing on empowering women — a vital component of Ghana's economic fabric,” she said.