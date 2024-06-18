Next article: Recapitalisation of the central bank should be prioritised

2nd Quarter Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting slated for June 25

Kwame Larweh Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 02:09

Stakeholders in the agriculture industry will gather at the Labadi Beach Hotel on June 25 for 2nd quarter Graphic Business/ Stanbic Bank Breakfast meeting.

The stakeholders who include policy makers, farmers, and people in academia would discuss innovative ways to boost Ghana's agricultural potential for economic growth.

Ghana’s economy has been battling with high inflation since 2022, with food inflation being a major driver.

Although the agriculture sector is described as the backbone of the economy, the lack of investments, proper machinery, climate issues, have combined to stagnate the growth of the sector.

Despite having arable lands scattered across the country, Ghana is still not food sufficient, as the country still imports food items from neighboring countries.

It is for this reason that the 2nd quarter Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast meeting is being held under the theme “Enhancing Agriculture Sufficiency to Tackle Food Inflation”.

The event will feature expert speakers who will share insights on how to improve agricultural sufficiency, increase productivity, and reduce food inflation.

Three notable Speakers will delve into the different perspectives of agricultural sufficiency, tackling food inflation and the role and responsibilities of duty bearers.