2nd Quarter Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting slated for June 25
Stakeholders in the agriculture industry will gather at the Labadi Beach Hotel on June 25 for 2nd quarter Graphic Business/ Stanbic Bank Breakfast meeting.
The stakeholders who include policy makers, farmers, and people in academia would discuss innovative ways to boost Ghana's agricultural potential for economic growth.
Ghana’s economy has been battling with high inflation since 2022, with food inflation being a major driver.
Although the agriculture sector is described as the backbone of the economy, the lack of investments, proper machinery, climate issues, have combined to stagnate the growth of the sector.
Despite having arable lands scattered across the country, Ghana is still not food sufficient, as the country still imports food items from neighboring countries.
It is for this reason that the 2nd quarter Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast meeting is being held under the theme “Enhancing Agriculture Sufficiency to Tackle Food Inflation”.
The event will feature expert speakers who will share insights on how to improve agricultural sufficiency, increase productivity, and reduce food inflation.
Three notable Speakers will delve into the different perspectives of agricultural sufficiency, tackling food inflation and the role and responsibilities of duty bearers.
The Chief Executive Officer of GIRSAL, Kwesi Korboe, who is an agriculturalist will speak on the state of agriculture in Ghana compared to global giants.
The Head of Food System, World Food Programme (WFP) Ghana, Steven Odarteifio will also look into who must do what to position agriculture right in Ghana and the subregion.
The 2022 National Best Farmer, Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, will also share some perspectives on the paradigm shift required to turn the fortunes of agriculture into sustained growth, value addition and sufficiency
The event will be livestreamed on Graphic and Stanbic Bank digital channels, and also aired live on Joy Fm and Joy News Channel.
Exchange of ideas
The breakfast meeting will provide a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore opportunities for collaboration. It will also offer a unique opportunity for networking and building relationships with key players in the agricultural industry.
The event is part of the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting series, which has become a significant platform for discussing pressing national issues.
The meeting is expected to attract a diverse range of participants, including government officials, CEOs, corporate leaders, academia, and select members of the business community.