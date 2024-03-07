2 Partner to educate children on renewable energy technologies

Business Desk Report Business News Mar - 07 - 2024 , 04:47

IN line with its sustainability efforts towards the environment, Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell licensee, has announced a significant partnership with United Way Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, to launch a renewable energy project among schools within its communities.

The renewable energy project seeks to empower and provide students with a solid understanding of various renewable energy sources, including solar energy.

By introducing innovative educational programmes and practical demonstrations, the initiative aims to inspire the next generation to embrace sustainable energy solutions and raise awareness of environmental challenges and the importance of adopting sustainable energy practices within the school and the broader community.

A release issued in Accra said: “Working closely with the Educational Director, Ghana Education Service of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly, the Vivo Energy Ghana renewable energy project for schoolchildren will feature a series of interactive workshops, educational tours, development of educational materials and hands-on activities designed to engage students in learning about solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.”

“Through experiential learning opportunities, participants will gain deeper understanding of the environmental benefits and practical applications of renewable energy technologies.”

It said a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two committed both organisations to instil in the schoolchildren a sense of responsibility towards the environment and prepared them for future careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

"Partnering United Way Ghana on this renewable energy project underscores our commitment to environmental sustainability and community empowerment," the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Kader Maiga, said.

"Together, we aim to instil a sense of environmental responsibility in young learners and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to build a greener future," he added.

The acting Executive Director of United Way Ghana, Faustina Abbey, said her institution shared the vision of promoting sustainable development and recognised that partnership as an important step towards achieving that goal.

"Following the successful roll-out of Cyclean in the La Enobal Basic School, we are excited to enter into another partnership with Vivo Energy Ghana to introduce school children to renewable energy. By investing in the education and engagement of young learners, we can create a ripple effect of positive change across communities and drive the transition towards renewable energy,” she said.

As part of the partnership, Vivo Energy Ghana and the United Way Ghana will also work closely with local schools within their area of operation, community centres, and educational institutions to ensure broader participation and impact.