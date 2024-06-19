Featured

SMT Ghana launches Volvo rigid hauler, marking a new chapter of possibilities for mining industry

SMT Ghana Ltd, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks and Volvo Penta in Ghana has launched the VOLVO R100E rigid hauler.

The launch of the Volvo R100E which was held at Tarkwa in the Western Region marks a new chapter of possibilities for the mining industry in Ghana, which has the potential to unlock new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth for the country.

Equipped with features and revolutionary technologies, the truck sets new benchmarks for performance, reliability, and safety.

Its robust construction, coupled with advanced engineering, ensures unparalleled durability and endurance, making it the epitome of reliability even in the most demanding conditions.

Welcoming guests at the launch, the Managing Director of SMT Ghana, Alexandre Dutamby noted that the Volvo R100E is “a game-changing improvement in the mining equipment and the biggest truck in the Volvo range. Built with engineering attention to detail and innovative technology by Volvo Construction Equipment, the R100E sets a new standard”.

Mr. Dutamby was optimistic that with the introduction of this novelty (first Volvo 100t rigid hauler in West Africa), a new chapter of possibilities for the mining industry will be witnessed to serve as a boost for a sector that raises maximum returns for the economy.

In an address the CEO of Quantum PLC, Joseph Titus-Glover noted that “Volvo has become synonymous to high industry safety. It is not surprising that the first three-point seat belt was designed by a Volvo engineer, called Nils Bohlin”.

According to him, his experiences has led him to form the opinion that the Volvo brand is the world's number one when it comes to standard trucks, wheel loaders, and excavators.