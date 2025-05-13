Orca Deco empowers Ghanaians with "Stronger Cedi, Lower Prices" initiative

Next article: GCB Bank Commits to Enhancing Agribusiness and Industrial Growth at Kwahu Business Forum

Orca Deco Adverts May - 13 - 2025 , 15:52 2 minutes read

In a move that directly benefits Ghanaian consumers, Orca Deco, a leading name in quality home furnishings and décor, has announced its "Stronger Cedi, Lower Prices" promotion.

This initiative reflects Orca Deco's commitment to its customers, ensuring that the recent positive performance of the Ghanaian Cedi against the US dollar translates into tangible savings for households across the nation.



"At Orca Deco, your spending power comes first," states the company’s sales manager.

"We've been closely monitoring the economic landscape, and with the Cedi demonstrating encouraging strength, we felt it was our responsibility to pass these gains directly to our valued customers.

This isn't just a promotion; it's our way of saying we're in this together, and when the nation's currency performs well, so should your ability to enhance your living spaces."

This isn't a gimmick or a clearance sale. Orca Deco has strategically lowered prices on a wide range of its popular products, from stylish sofas and comfortable mattresses to elegant dining sets and essential home accessories.

This means that Ghanaians can now access the quality and style Orca Deco is known for at even more affordable prices.

"We understand that every cedi counts," the sales manager continues.

"Our 'Stronger Cedi, Lower Prices' initiative is designed to make a real difference in the lives of our customers, allowing them to invest in their homes and create spaces they truly love, without breaking the bank."

Orca Deco invites everyone to visit their showrooms across Ghana to experience these new, lower prices firsthand.

Customers can expect the same exceptional quality and diverse selection they've come to trust, now with the added advantage of greater affordability.



This initiative underscores Orca Deco's deep-rooted commitment to the Ghanaian market and its proactive approach to ensuring that economic progress benefits the everyday consumer. By directly linking the Cedi's strength to price reductions, Orca Deco is setting a commendable standard for businesses to prioritize their customers' financial well-being.