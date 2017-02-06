Wa All Stars storm Africa to host Al Ahli of Tripoli on Sunday

Ghana’s representatives at this year’s CAF Champions League competition say they are ready to make the nation proud and go the full hog and will, therefore, not set specific targets even at their first attempt in the competition.

According to Mr Oduro Nyarko, the Chief Executive Officer of the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions, young and inexperienced as they may be in Africa, they are determined to impress even at their first attempt and have planned to ensure their campaign is successful by all standards.

Wa All Stars begin their search for continental honours by hosting Al Ahli of Tripoli at the Tamale Stadium on Sunday in the first round campaign and Oduro Nyarko insists, his team are ready for the challenge.

He said the team had decided to stick to their technical team led by Enos Adepa, who has also made some recruitment to strengthen them for both the domestic and continental campaigns as they are determined to maintain the title they won last season, as well as put up a good show in Africa.

Oduro Nyarko said the training tour of Sudan and Dubai had helped Coach Adepa to fine-tune the team and though the delay to the start of the GPL has denied Ghanaian fans the chance to assess the team, he was optimistic that they would deliver.

“As debutantes, we know the task and the challenge ahead, more so when we play our opening game against an experienced side in the competition as Al Ahli Tripoli, but we have prepared well and we are poised to start our campaign on a very good note on Sunday,” Oduro Nyarko told the Graphic Sports in an interview.

He also gave the assurance that despite the cost involved, the team would go as far as they progress and would not at any time chicken out as some Ghanaian clubs had done in the past in similar continental competitions.

“We are ready for the challenge and we are ready to also commit resources considering the cost involved. We are aware of the financial implications of our campaign as we may have to criss-cross the length and breadth of the continent, but we are determined to stay on and have planned for that.

“That does not also mean we would reject any financial support that come away. Of course, we will appeal for support when need be, but under no circumstance will we withdraw from the competition, knowing the implication of that action on both the club and our country’s chances in future continental competitions”, Oduro Nyarko intimated.