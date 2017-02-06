AFCON 2017: Bassogog named Total Man of the tournament

Cameroon striker Christian Bassogog has been named the Total Man of the Competition, the prize given to the Most Valuable Player of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.

Bassogog proved to be the big difference for Cameroon with his speedy runs and clever play on the wing that put so many defenders in trouble.

The 21-year was influential to Cameroon winning the ultimate, after a 2-1 win over Egypt in the final on Sunday at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville, and was named the best player of the competition by the CAF Technical and Study Group.

Christian Mougang Bassogog currently plays for club AaB in Denmark, but a move looks to be in the offing after he left so many clubs and intermediaries salivating from his immense talent.

Here is list of further honours;

Total Man of the Competition: Christian BASSOGOG (Cameroon)

Total Man of the Final Match: Benjamin MOUKANDJO (Cameroon)

Fair Play prize: Egypt

Top Scorer: Junior KABANANGA (DR Congo) – 3 goals