Wa All Stars play Bechem on Sun.

Defending league champions, Wa All Stars and FA Cup winners, Bechem United would usher the 2016/2017 premier league season with a clash at the Tamale Sports Stadium for the Champion of Champions game.

The game, which heralds the commencement of the Premier league expected to start on February 4, is organised in line with Article 10(1) of the GFA regulations.

This game promises to be exciting as the two teams unleash some of the new players they captured during the transfer window with both sides eager to convince their fans to brace for an extraordinary season.

According to a media release from the FA, although there is much focus on the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), it would offer the fans of Tamale the rare opportunity of watching Ghana’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

“Despite the public's focus on the ongoing AFCON, Tamale fans have the rare privilege of watching the two clubs representing Ghana in the 2017 CAF inter Club Competitions showcase what they have in store for Ghanaians” the statement said.

What would be intriguing about this encounter would be the revenge on the minds of both sides following a fine display that enabled Wa All Stars to beat Bechem 2-1 in last season’s league with Bechem also wining 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

But with both sides being champions in their own rights, they would play with caution to avoid mistakes while ensuring they show off their best to signal their determination to cause a stir in the continental club showpiece.