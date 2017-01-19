Ministry yet to decide Stars’ bonuses

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) says it is yet to decide how much the senior national team, the Black Stars, would receive as bonuses for winning their games at the ongoing 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

The Stars began their 2017 AFCON Group D campaign with a nervy 1-0 win over Uganda and per the existing agreement used during the qualifiers for the competition, the players are due a winning bonus of $8,000.

However, the MOYS in reaction to media reports that the Stars have received their bonuses, said a decision was yet to be taken on the matter.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Elvis Adjei-Baah, explained that a bonus structure is even yet to be tabled by the government to the team.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports’ attention has been drawn to certain figures making rounds and being the subject of discussions in the media as the winning bonuses of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, at the Africa Cup of Nations currently taking place in Gabon," the statement said.

"The said bonus structure is purported to have been tabled down by Government.

"The ministry wishes to state in no uncertain terms that no such decision has been taken yet by the Government".

The statement added that the Ministry together "with the Minister-designate (representing the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo) is currently consulting all key stakeholders of the game to ensure that the ultimate decision would be in the best interest of Ghanaians".

The Stars currently sit on top of Group D of the 2017 AFCON with three points and will play Mali in their next game on Saturday (January 21).