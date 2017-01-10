Uganda coach spies of Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2017 clash

Uganda Cranes head coach, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredejovic was in the stands to watch the Black Stars during their friendly with Bunyokdor on Tuesday at the Sevens Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The Cranes have been paired with the Black Stars as well as Mali and Egypt in Group D of AFCON 2017 which starts on Saturday in Gabon.

Micho, a former Ghana scout was spotted in the stands scouting his AFCON opponents as they faced the Uzbekistan side.

Uganda have been in the UAE since last Friday and played Slovenia in a closed-door friendly which they won 3-1.

Uganda will start their AFCON campaign on January 17 against Ghana.

Micho led his Cranes to hold Ghana to a 0-0 draw in Tamale, Ghana in the 2018 world cup qualifier and will be hoping to do better when the two sides meet in the Nations cup next week.