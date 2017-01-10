Black Stars defeat Bunyodkor 2-0 in friendly

The Black Stars defeated Uzbek side Bunyodkor 2-0 in a friendly on Tuesday evening at the Sevens Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Skipper Asamoah Gyan, on as a substitute for Jordan Ayew broke the resistance of Bunyodkor in the second half after a goalless first half.

The 31-year-old scored with his first touch after entering the match.

Another substitute, Anderlecht's Frank Acheampong who replaced skipper of the day Andre Ayew settled matters with a tap-in after Bernard Tekpertey's effort came off the post.

Black Stars starting XI versus Bunyodkor: Fatau Dauda (GK) - Harrison Afful - John Boye - Jonathan Mensah - Mubarak Wakaso - Christian Atsu - Emmanuel Agyemang Badu - Bernard Tekpertey - Jordan Ayew - Andre Ayew

More to follow...