Premier League kicks off Sat as scheduled — Tettey Oku

The Premier League Board (PLB) says all is set for this season’s competition to kick off as scheduled this weekend and there are no plans of rescheduling it as being rumoured around.

According to the PLB Chairman, Ashford Tettey Oku, so far as the board was concerned, nothing had changed on its schedule and all 16 clubs are set and ready for the competition to kick off this weekend.

“So far as we are concerned, the pitches have been inspected and given the approval for action. I’m sure the referees are also ready and the Referees Committee has been going round educating clubs on the changes in the Laws of the Game, and more importantly, the clubs are all ready and poised for action,” Mr Tettey Oku told the Graphic Sports in an interview.

Mr Tettey Oku debunked any rumour that there had been plans to reschedule the start of the league due to the on-going African Cup of Nations (AFCON), unresolved outstanding disciplinary issues with some of the participating clubs, as well as the cancellation of the gala, which in a way affected the preparation of the participating clubs.

“Much as we were all disappointed that the gala was called off at a late hour, it will not have any impact on the readiness of the clubs as they have had their pre-season programmes.

“Of course, it would have helped to whip up interest among the fans, but I think, that will not affect the league in any way. If anything at all, the PLB expects the league to be as exciting as it was last season,” Mr Tettey-Oku told the Graphic Sports.

He was, however, concerned that for the second season running, the competition was going to take place without a headline sponsor, which he admitted was a financial drain on the clubs.

But he expressed optimism that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) would do its best to secure sponsorship eventually, to give a financial breather to the clubs.

Sixteen clubs, including three newly promoted ones, Bolga All Stars, Elmina Sharks and Accra Great Olympics, qualified from their respective Division One League campaigns to join the elite competition, while Tema Youth were also reinstated after winning their prolonged disciplinary case against Dreams FC, who have been demoted following the ruling of the Appeals Committee.