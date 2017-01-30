GN Bank injects GH¢793,500.00 into DOL

GN Bank last Friday injected much life into the Division One League (DOL) by providing a total GH¢793,500.00 sponsorship package to motivate the participating teams to excel.

The package, which was announced during the launch of the DOL at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra, was also meant to make the league more competitive to generate keen interest among football fans challenged the participating teams to improve their standard to sustain its interest.

In his address, the DOLB Chairman, Mr Akwasi Acheampong Owoahene, commended GN Bank for its continuous support for the league and called on it to renew its sponsorship of the league.

“We trust that you will exercise the option of renewal so that we will still have GN Bank as our sponsors because we have been very happy with our relationship with your brand”.

A stakeholders meeting was held ahead of the start of the new season, at the GFA Secretariat earlier on Friday to deliberate issues on the DOL.

Though the GFA had earlier announced that the Division One League will begin on February 3, the clubs called on the Division One League Board (DOLB) to extend the commencement for two weeks.

After considering the concerns raised by the clubs, the DOLB agreed to forward their grievances to the Executive Committee of the GFA.