Kotoko demotes Assistant coach Michael Osei

The Assistant coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Michael Osei's worse fears were confirmed Monday after management of the club reassigned him as the Technical Director of the youth team with immediate effect.

Coach Osei is yet to react to the shock letter delivered by his employers on Monday while preparing the senior team for a planned two-day national gala competition at the weekend.

Kotoko sources told Graphic Sports, the decision to reassign Osei was premised on the recommendations of the club's new coach, 52-year-old Croatian, Zdravko Lugarusic.

The Coach was reported to have said he doubted Osei's loyalty following his recent outburst after officials failed to give him the top job.

But the Communications Director of the club, Obedience Acheampong, said the decision on Osei was "purely a management decision" and not influenced by the new coach.

Following a directive by the Life Patron of the club, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on the appointment of the new Executive Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, to reshape the club to recapture Africa once a again, the chairman is bent on taking some tough decisions to realise the dream.

A source said the next move would be a decision on the future of some of the backroom staff dominated by old players.