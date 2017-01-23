GTBank Launches 3rd Edition of Super Zonal Soccer Championship

Guaranty Trust (GT) Bank Ghana Limited has launched the third (3rd) edition of the GTBank Super Zonal Soccer Championship (Principals’ Cup), a soccer competition organized for Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra Region after preparations by both GTBank and Ghana Education Service (GES) officials.

Slated for Thursday 26th and Friday, 27th of January 2017 at the El-wak Sports Stadium in Accra, the competition will again feature teams from four (4) zones representing a total number of forty four (44) second cycle institutions.

The selection criteria mandates each zone to present two teams; a male team and a female team and players are selected from schools within each zone.

The winning team of the GTBank sponsored Super Zonal Soccer Championship, as was instituted at the beginning of this sponsorship, will be rewarded with the Principals’ Cup, as well as individual awards that come with cash prizes and a free bank account for participating players who are selected for various awards. The individual awards are Best Player (male and female); Goal King and Queen; Best Defender (male and female) and Best Goal Keeper (male and female). And as is always done, all participating students will also be presented with certificates.

Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, Mr. Lekan Sanusi expressed his anticipation for a keener competition this year.

He stated that, “It’s been three years of sponsoring this event and we are glad to help nurture the talents in these young ones. We are hopeful some of them will get opportunities in the national teams ”

He further stated that, “Last year, we saw some amazing performances from some students. Out of this competition, we have seen one of the female players, Miss Nina Norshie of St. John’s Grammar Senior High School in Accra earn a call up into the National Under 20 Female team, the Black Princesses.

I know without a doubt that this year, we’ll see even more amazing skills on the field. We wish all the competing zones the very best.”

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, Mr. Peter Attafuah said GTBank’s continued support of the Super Zonal competition is worth emulating.

“We applaud GTBank for adopting this event. It is even a better thing for them to encourage the saving culture in students as young as these. We hope more institutions will support worthy causes like GTBank has done. The success stories of our young players will never be complete without mention of GTBank.”



Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, in 2015, reached an agreement with the Ghana Education Service to adopt and sponsor the Super Zonal Soccer Competition for a period of five years, hence the name was changed from the Greater Accra Super Zonal Soccer Competition to the GTBank Super Zonal Soccer Championship, with the Principals’ Cup at stake.