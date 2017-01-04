Grant declares war on Egypt

According to Grant the Stars must be positive in order to defeat an Egyptian side he described as one of the best in the competition.

Black Stars coach, Avram Grant, has declared war on Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to prove Ghana’s worth at the tournament.

The Pharaohs of Egypt defeated Ghana 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier last November and Grant believes the only way to revenge is to beat them at the AFCON.

The Stars will battle it out with the Pharaohs in a last Group D match on January 25.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports in Accra last Monday, Coach Grant said, "psychology is very important in matches but we have to be positive in order to beat them".

"Egypt is a good side and we hope to beat them in our next outing at the AFCON. It will be a way to prove our worth at the tournament," he added.

Talking about his team for the tournament, Grant noted that he expected the players to work tirelessly to merit places in the team during the tournament in Gabon.

He, however, explained that he expected a tough Group D challenge from fellow counterparts like Mali and Uganda to provide a stiff competition at the games.