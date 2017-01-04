My future with Ghana depends on AFCON - Grant

Black Stars coach, Avram Grant, says winning the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon would determine a contract extension with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Coach Grant explains that he is focused on winning the continental trophy for Ghana before thinking about extending his contract with the country.

The former Chelsea manager has been tasked to end Ghana's 34-year wait for the AFCON trophy at Gabon 2017 scheduled to take place from January 14 to February 5.

Coach Grant faces a stern test to return the Stars to winning ways after going five matches without a win.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports last Monday, Coach Grant said, "my only concern now is to win the AFCON and to help Ghana achieve the utmost trophy".

"After this we will see with my contract if I should continue or not but as at now it is strictly about the tournament," he added.

When asked about the team's current poor form, the former Chelsea trainer said he was keen on improving the Stars at the AFCON competition.

Ghana face strong Group D sides in Mali, Uganda and Egypt, all keen on making it through the preliminary stage.