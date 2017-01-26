Ghana's Lizzy joins Africa hockey top scorers as GRA wins silver at Africa hockey

Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) diminutive playmaker, Elizabeth Opoku, joined the continent’s all-time female top scorers at the Africa Hockey Club Championship, when she emerged top scorer at the just-ended competition in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Ghanaian all-round athlete won the topmost prize with nine goals, scoring in all the matches except the final match where the GRA lost 0-1 against Telcom of Kenya.

She netted three against Wanachi of Uganda, two against DAR of Tanzania, three against Ghana Police and one against Heartland of Nigeria to join the elite top scorers of the competition.

GRA remained the brightest spot in Ghana’s four-team representatives after picking silver in the competition, losing by a lone goal against favourites, Telcom.

But for a momentarily loss of concentration, GRA, who until the final match were the toast of the City Stadium home fans, would have picked the ultimate prize.

From the head coach, Osei Boakye Yiadom, to the team manager, Rosemary Lamptey, through to the leader of delegation, Ebenezer Frimpong, the GRA management provided the best motivation ever to help the players, including Captain Grace Marmon-Halm to play above themselves.

Mr Frimpong told the Daily Graphic on the team’s arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra that the team was preparing to present the trophy to management where a planned package was expected to be announced.

Ghana was represented by two male teams —Exchequers of the Bank of Ghana and Ghana Police, and two female teams—GRA and Police.

The Police Ladies team placed fifth, while their male counterparts were fourth; and Exchequers were sixth.

In all, 19 teams, including 10 female teams participated in the two-week competition held in Nairobi, Kenya.