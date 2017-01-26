Sellas Tetteh loses wife

Madam Evelyn is reported to have passed away on Thursday morning in Accra after a short illness. She was 59 years old.

The Sierra Leone Football Association has sent a message of condolence to head coach Sellas Tetteh who is bereaved after losing his wife, Madam Evelyn Idun Tetteh.

A statement from the Sierra Leonean FA said: "It is with deep sadness and regret that the President of the SLFA announces the death of Mrs Evelyn Tetteh, wife of LEONE STARS Head Coach Selas Tetteh.

"She passed away this morning in Ghana after a short illness.

The late Madam Evelyn Idun Tetteh

"Madam Evelyn's support and understanding of her husband's role as Head Coach of the Sierra Leone National Team throughout the often troubled and turbulent period of his career in Sierra Leone, earned her tremendous respect from all those around her and the football family in Ghana.

"She put her husband's interest and passion for football above all else. We thank her for her prayers and words of encouragement to the SLFA and Leone Stars through those difficult times.

"May her soul rest in perfect peace and may the good lord give our head coach the strength to carry on for the sake of his children."