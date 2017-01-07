FA Cup: Manchester United thrash Reading 4-0

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's joint all-time leading scorer as the holders cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-0 victory over Reading.

Rooney registered his 249th United goal inside 10 minutes to match the 44-year-old record of Sir Bobby Charlton, who was there to witness the moment.

Anthony Martial added a crisp second as the hosts bossed the first half.

Marcus Rashford added the third before doubling his tally after a horrible error by Reading keeper Ali Al-Habsi.

The occasion marked an unhappy Old Trafford return for Reading boss and former United defender Jaap Stam, whose team may be flying high in third place in the Championship but were outclassed from the first whistle.

For United, this was their eighth win in a row in all competitions and another confidence-booster before Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Hull.