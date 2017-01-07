Taekwondo, Poomsae referees course Monday

The first National Poomsae Referee Licence Course will take place at the Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium from Monday to Wednesday. The three-day training programme, which is to build the capacities of Ghanaian taekwondo referees, would be facilitated by Master Muhktar Kadiri.

Master Kadiri won the best referee at the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) Championships held in Peru last year.

The referee’s course would be followed by a Black Belt promotion test on Thursday, January 12 at the same venue of the Accra Sports Stadium at 10:00a.m.

On the heels of the Black Belt promotion test would be the 8th Korea Cup to be held on January 13 and 14.

Just like the “I love taekwondo” video contest, the Korea Cup is also sponsored by the Embassy of the Korea Republic. The Championship was postponed from December last year to January 2017 due to the elections.

As the flagship tournament of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), the Korea Cup is expected to attract a large number of senior category taekwondo athletes including members of the para-taekwondo from across the country.