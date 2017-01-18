Cricket: National team beat BGC

The senior national cricket team last Saturday defeated the Balaji Group of Companies (BGC) by five wickets in the first match of the second edition of the Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) president’s invitational tournament at the Achimota oval.

BGC scored 109 runs all out in 44.3 overs in the first innings. The national team came strongly in the second innings to score 112 for 5 wickets in 17.1 overs to win.

Vincent Ateak of the national team impressed on the day with his bowling. He helped the team with his wonderful display. In the 10 overs he bowled, he had five maidens, gave away seven runs and took three wickets. His brother, Simon Ateak also scored 35 runs helping the team to win.

Six teams are participating in this year’s league namely the senior national team, the national U19 team, BGC, Everest CC, GTA Superkings and Nsromaa CC.

In the second match that was played simultaneously on ‘Oval B’, the national U19 team faced-off with GTA Superkings and won by five wickets. GTA scored 73 runs all out in 29.1 overs, while the national U19 team made 74 runs for five wickets in 13.4 overs.

Joseph Oko Adotei of the U19 was outstanding for his side. After bowling 5.1 overs, he had a maiden, gave away 13 runs and took four wickets.

The tournament is a round robin 50 overs format which has been designed to have the two national sides play every matchday as part of preparations for their respective international tournaments later this year.

The senior national team will participate in the ICC World Cup qualifier Africa Division 1 in Benoni, South Africa, from April 7-17.

The U-19 would also seek to qualify for the world cup after their magnificent feat last year, winning the ICC World Cup Qualifier Africa Division two edition. They will play in the Division one tournament later this year.