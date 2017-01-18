Muntari starts training with Pescara today ahead of transfer

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari will start training with Serie A minnows, Pescara today ahead of the completion of his transfer.

Sky Italia reports that Muntari is in the city and will start training with his prospective teammates tomorrow.

The 32-year-old has already agreed a contract with Pescara, and will be available to Pescara coach and former AC Milan teammate Massimo Oddo once he formalises his release from Al-Ittihad.

He is seen as a replacement for Alberto Aquilani who has joined Sassuolo on loan.

Muntari won the Champions League in 2009–10 and the Serie A title in 2008–09 and 2009–10 with Inter Milan.

He was also part of the Portsmouth team that won the FA Cup in 2007–08.