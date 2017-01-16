AFCON 2017: "Black Stars will accept any amount as winning bonus"

The Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has revealed that the Black Stars have decided to accept any amount that will be offered to them as winning bonus at the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) currently ongoing in Gabon

According to Mr Daara, the players are hopeful that their decision will convince Ghanaians that they are not playing because of the money.

"The players have told us that they will take any amount that the nation is willing pay them as their bonus money. They met the management committee and told them this," the GFA spokesperson said in an interview with Metro FM.

"They want to send a signal to the Ghanaian public that they are not playing because of the money and hence this decision. What ever Ghana can pay, they will take it".

It has been reported in the local media that the players had earlier on appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reinstate their $10,000 winning bonus which was slashed by former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration.

Avram Grant's side will begin their quest to end a 35-year trophy drought tomorrow against Uganda, 4.00pm at the Stade de Port Gentil in Gabon.