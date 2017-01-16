Ghana Fastest Human launched

The Ghana’s Fastest Human was launched with the promise to unearth more talents to represent the country in international competitions.

At the launch last week, Reks Brobby, Secretary General of the Ghana’s Fastest Human Programme praised the partnership between the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Adidas who had supported the programme since its inception five years ago.

The athletic sprinting programme is designed to get Ghana winning internationally again in athletics, with a 7 – year focus on sprints, from 2013 to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This year about 200 athletes are expected to go through the qualification where they will be eliminated until the fastest sprinters are selected.

Winners of this year’s competition will be presented with a scholarship under which Corporate Ghana will pay for their training, nutrition and everything else for a whole year.

Since it was first introduced, the Ghana’s Fastest Human competition has unearthed some talented sprinters in the country including Gifty Oku, Ida Mensah and Desmond Aryee who are all in camp.

Mr Brobby said he was grateful to GNPC, Adidas Ghana, Red Sea Maritime, Pippas Gym and Moringa KING for their support and appealed to other corporate bodies to emulate that gesture.