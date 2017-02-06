AFCON 2017: Black Stars receive US$ 1.5 million for finishing fourth

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars will receive US$ 1.5 million for finishing fourth at the just ended 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Avram Grant's side were defeated 1-0 by Burkina Faso in the third place match in Port Gentil last Saturday courtesy Alain Traore's superb strike.

The Confederation of Africa Football reviewed the prize money for the competition before the start of the tournament in Gabon.

This increase came four months after CAF signed an agreement with new sponsor, French petroleum group Total.

The oil giant signed an eight-year contract for an estimated amount of a little over one billion dollars (EUR 915 million).

The winner of the 2017 African Cup of Nations, Cameroon took home a $4 million prize money, which is a 64% increase from a previous $1.5 million. The runners-up Egypt also took home $2 million while third-placed Burkina Faso also received US$ 1.5 million.