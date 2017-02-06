Adorkor passes on

A former Director of the Winneba Sports College, Erasmus Adorkor, who was also a former Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has died.

The late Adorkor started work with the then National Sports Council, now National Sports Authority (NSA) as a volleyball trainer in 1988. He rose to become a national team coach before becoming a regional sports director.

He then became the Deputy Director General in charge of technical before he was transferred to the Winneba Sports College as a Director. A source at the NSA told the Graphic Sports that Adorkor fell sick last week Tuesday and was rushed to the SNNIT Hospital on Wednesday.

The source noted that his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he kicked the bucket on Saturday morning.

The source described Adorkor as a jovial and sociable character who was ready to work with all. He was 55.