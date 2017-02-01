Stars can cope without Gyan — Akonnor

Former Black Stars skipper, Charles Kobina Akonnor, believes the senior national team have demonstrated they can deliver without inspirational captain, Asamoah Gyan, after beating DR Congo 2-1 at the quarter-finals of the ongoing AFCON in Gabon.

Akonnor, who currently coaches Division One club, Dreams FC, admitted that the team would indeed miss injured Gyan but can defy all odds to win the competition.

Ghana eliminated the Leopards of DR Congo after goals from brothers, Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew, ensured a 2-1 win for the Stars at the Stade de Oyem last Sunday.

"The team have proved that they can win matches without inspirational captain Asamoah Gyan and I believe they can do it," Akonnor told the Graphic Sports in an interview.

"With the calibre of player Gyan is, we all know they will miss him but with their performance against the Congolese, I trust they can cope without him," he added.

Touching on the team's impressive performance against DR Congo, the former Wolfsburg forward urged the team to work harder to enable them end Ghana's 35-year wait for the AFCON title.

The Stars will play Cameroon tomorrow in a repeat of the 2008 edition of the AFCON semi-finals in Ghana which saw the visitors winning 1-0 in Accra.