Sponsorship money is ready — GHALCA boss

The chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has confirmed that the first tranche of the $13,500 sponsorship package by StarTimes for premiership clubs has hit the accounts of the clubs’ welfare body.

He stated that the amount, comprising $5,300 per club, would be disbursed to the various clubs prior to the start of the League on Saturday.

The veteran sports administrator also confirmed to the Graphic Sports that the League would go ahead on schedule despite a threat by former champions Accra Hearts of Oak to pull out.

Mr Fianoo bemoaned the crisis in Hearts but declined to comment on it since it was an internal matter.

He, however, condemned the practice where money meant for players’ upkeep and organisation of the clubs are diverted into other ventures.

“Money meant for an event where the players and clubs are major stakeholders and the first point of call are diverted it becomes worrisome’, he stated.

Mr Fianoo was optimistic that the upcoming league would be devoid of hiccups and bad officiating because referees and other officials have been well trained for the competition.

He was hopeful that the league would be very competitive and interesting, adding that it would be one of the best organised in recent times.

Meanwhile, the communications director of Hearts, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that players of the club indeeed boycotted training yesterday morning for reasons which were yet to be relayed to the management of the club.

He declined to assign reasons for the boycott but noted that the players had some pertinent unresolved issues.

Mr Opare-Addo also revealed that his outfit was yet to receive their $5,300 sponsorship package from GHALCA.