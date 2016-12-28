Stars begin training today

Coach Avram Grant’s 30-man provisional squad will be known today as the Black Stars begin a non-residential local training session at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School today.

This was contained in a programme of the Stars’ preparation for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon which was announced by the Ghana Football Association yesterday.

The Stars’ programme for next month's tournament was approved after a meeting between the Management Committee and the technical team.

The local preparations which start today will be climaxed with a press conference on Saturday to announce the final 23 players for the 2017 AFCON at the GFA Conference Room at 12 noon.

Subsequently, the team will depart to the UAE for a 12-day pre-tournament training from January 2 to 13, before leaving for Gabon for the AFCON scheduled for January 14 to February 5.