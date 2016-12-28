21 referees to get FIFA badges

Twenty-one Ghanaian referees will receive their FIFA badges next Friday, January 6, at the GFA Conference Room in Accra.

Seven male referees, seven male assistant referees and seven female referees and assistants will receive their badges at the ceremony

The list includes seven women, who have passed the test and physical condition exercises.

Top officials of the Ghana Football Association, including its President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, will be in attendance at the event at 10 a.m.

The full list of the referees are: Abdul Latif Adaari (referee), Adii Prosper Awotriirim (referee), Agbovi William Selorm (referee), Flescher Cecil Amartey (referee), Laryea Daniel Nii Ayi (referee), Lamptey Joseph Odartei (referee), Lathbridge Reginald (referee), Agyin David Nelson (Assistant Referee), Atimaka Paul Kodzo (assistant Referee), Badiu Ibrahim Adams (Assistant Referee), Laryea David Lionheart Nii Lartey (assistant referee), Nantiere Eric (assistant referee), Ouedraogo Dawood Brimah Yamdogo (assistant referee), Salifu Malik Alidu (assistant referee).

The females are Appiah Joyce Obenewaa (female referee), Bremansu Theresa and Alorbu Delight (female referee), Akongyam Theresa (female assistant referee), Chakule Alice Farizua (female assistant referee), Kanor Millicent (female assistant referee) and Thaud Millicent (female assistant referee).