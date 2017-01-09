Hearts draw with Bechem

A new-look Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday drew goalless with visiting Bechem United in a club friendly played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts were the better side in the first half during which new players Bright Lukman, Augustine Sefah, Malik Akowah, Robert Sowah and Anthony Nimo featured prominently.

But the Phobian attack force failed to find the back of the net as much of the ball was contained in the midfield with no clear cut chance from both ends.

Back from recess, Bechem came into the game and piled up pressure on their opponents.

Striker Ahmed Toure and attacking midfielder Hamza Mohammed managed to break through the midfield. However, they failed to string passes together up front and wasted shooting chances.

Hearts were limited to their side of the field and the only breakthrough saw striker Agbesi Dotse go on a solo but wasted his effort at the edge of the box.

The visitors kept pilling up the pressure but lacked the cutting edge and the finesse in front of goal.

The referee brought an end to proceedings as fans left unhappy with the stalemate.