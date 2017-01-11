Kotoko leave Osei in the lurch for Lugarusic

Officials of former Ghana Premier League champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, believe they have found the solution to their absence from the CAF Champions League after signing a two-year renewable contract with 52-year-old Croatian, Zdravko Lugarusic.

However, the move could trigger a silent coup d'etat by some aggrieved players for their beloved stand-in coach, Michael Osei.

Coach Osei, who was assured of his job by the club's new Executive Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, is said to have seen the announcement of a new coach as a stab in the back.

Indeed, Graphic Sports sources inferred that Dr Kyei said at a premilinary meeting that he could only take a decision on Coach Osei's future after watching him in some Premier League games. But the appointment of the Croatian clearly indicates a U-turn on his earlier decision.

Coach Osei failed to pick his calls after several attempts to reach him yesterday for his reaction but some members of the old administration told this paper Osei was angry and yet to accept his assistant coach position.

The sources said Osei's worry stemmed from the fact that he had invested so much energy in preparing the boys for a good take-off this season, only to be disappointed at the 11th hour.

The ex-Kotoko player is said to have developed a good rapport with the players, most of whom play just for him and not necessarily for the club.

And it is the bond between Osei and some of the players, which observers believe, could trigger factionalism and create some deep cracks within the playing body.

That rumour notwithstanding, the new management of the club has set some lofty targets for the Croatian coach who once had stints with King Faisal and AshantiGold.

Lugarusic is to win all competitions that the club would participate in, especially the League, FA Cup and the gala.

The targets are in line with the instructions of the Life Patron of the club, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the new management to consolidate the club's position at the top of the Ghana Premier League and also take their rightful place in Africa.