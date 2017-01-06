FA denies submitting Stars budget to MOYS

The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has revealed that his outfit did not submit any budget to the outgoing Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, as they await the new government to take office.

Nyantakyi has noted that his outfit is not perturbed about the Minister coming out to say he slashed their initial AFCON budget by $2 million as there is no budget on his table.

Vanderpuye had reportedly said in an interview earlier that he had slashed the GFA's budget presented to his Ministry by $2 million but Nyantakyi debunked that assertions, saying there was no budget for him to slash.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, at the Alisa Hotel last Wednesday, Nyantakyi said, "We have not submitted any budget to the Ministry of Youth and Sports because we are awaiting the new administration to take off".

"There is no budget on his table for him to slash so I don't know where he is coming from with that assertion," he added.

"We will engage the new Minister and discuss the bonus issues with him so we can conclude on how much to give to the team," Nyantakyi concluded.

Talking about the team's preparation ahead of the AFCON in Gabon, the FIFA Executive Committee Member said everything was in order to ensure the Stars have a successful tournament.