Hearts to unveil Akowuah, Lukeman

Accra hearts of Oak will engage Bechem United in a friendly football match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. kick-off is at 3 p.m.

The game, according to organisers, will offer both teams the opportunity to examine how far their preseason preparations have jelled. According to the communications director of Hearts, Kwame Opare Addo, the club will also use the occasion to unveil their newly-recruited players for the league season which kicks off on February 4.

Some of the new players fans of the club will like to catch glimpse of include midfielder Malik Akowuah, formerly of Medeama FC, Bright Lukeman, formerly of Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs among others. Rates will be charged at the gates with the popular stand going for GH¢10, while the lower/upper terraces and VVIP areas will attract GH¢20.

Meanwhile, Hearts have stepped up training ahead of the friendly against Bechem, the reigning FA Cup champions, who were a hard nut to crack by the Phobians last season.