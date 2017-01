Algeria coach Georges Leekens has resigned following the team's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Desert Foxes were one of the pre-tournament favourites but crashed out of the finals on Monday after failing to win a game in Gabon.

"For the good of all I decided to quit even though I do it with heart ache," Leekens told the Algerian Football Federation website.

"I wish all the success in the world to the national side."