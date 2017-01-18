Boxer Amir Khan's sex tape leaks online

A sex tape featuring Amir Khan has been leaked to a major porn site. An explicit video is believed to show the Olympic silver medallist performing a sex act while on Skype with a model.

Reports suggest the tape was made after Khan married his wife Faryl Makhdoom, 25, in 2013.

Although it’s thought the woman in the footage is from Arizona and first met the boxer back in 2010.

Representatives for Khan have not confirmed the claims, although an unnamed source told The Sun: ‘This is a mortifying moment for Amir. He’s a Muslim boxer and his personal life is under the microscope right now, so the timing couldn’t be worse.

‘There had been rumours about these videos for years but now anyone who wants to view them on the internet for free can do so.’

Rumours of a sex tape come at a difficult time for Khan and his wife. Mum-of-one Faryl has accused Khan’s family of being violent and bullying her.

She claimed Khan’s sister Tabinda pulled her hair and slapped her head while she was pregnant with daughter Lamaisah.

While Khan’s father dismissed the claims, saying Faryl was ‘very evil’.

Metro.co.uk have contacted Amir Khan’s representatives for comment.