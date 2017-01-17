Chinese businessman donates kit to GBA

A Chinese businessman, Wen-Min Liu, yesterday presented boxing equipment to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) at a brief ceremony in Accra.

The items include two extra large punching bags, two medium size punching bags, six pairs of gloves and one carton of gum-shield.

Alhaji Tofiq Muritala, an executive member of the GBA, received the equipment on behalf of his outfit.

According to Mr Liu, his fondness for the sport and zeal to ensure its growth encouraged him to make the presentation.

Alhaji Muritala expressed his outfit’s profound gratitude to Mr Liu and pledged to put the items to good use.

He called on other corporate entities and philanthropists to emulate same to enable the sport to rediscover its glorious past.