Atchoe promises transparency at GOC

The president of the Ghana Volleyball Association, Paul Atchoe, has promised to ensure transparency and equity if elected as the next president of the Ghana Olympic Committee in March.

He asserted that the current GOC was opaque and refused to do proper accounting of any financial resource which came their way.

“My administration will be open and account for every pesewa, we shall also be faithful with every government”, he noted.

According to Mr Atchoe, who spoke to the Graphic Sports in an interview last Thursday after returning from a Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) event said he was ready to take over the mantle from incumbent Professor Francis Dodoo.

He pledged to form a committee to seek funds for croporate entities to support the GOC if elected into office.

Briefing the Graphic Sports on what happened at the annual congress which took place in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Mr Atchoe stated that the event charted a path for development of volleyball on the continent.

The former national volleyball star said the congress deliberated on the Zone III volleyball tournament, the most active of the three zones, and the prospects of any member of the zone hosting this year’s Africa Volleyball Championship.

“The club championship scheduled for Lagos and the national volleyball Zone III championship in Niger were also decided”.

The Congress was chaired by the president of the CAVB, Dr Amr Elwani.