Transition team presents interim report to Prez Akufo-Addo

In all, 24 interim reports representing all the sectors in the country were presented to the President by the co-chairman of the Transition Team, Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of the Transition Team has presented interim sector reports to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his first day of work at the Flagstaff House.

Presenting the reports, Mr Osafo Marfo said the team has a lifespan of six weeks and would present its final report to the President on February 10, 2017.

State of affairs

The decision by the team, he said, was to present the interim report to the President to enable him have a firm grasp of the state of affairs as he kickstarted his administration.

In between the presentation of the interim report and the final one, he said, the ministers that would be working with the President would have been in place to work alongside the team so as to build a relationship of cooperation and provision of the requisite information to the ministers.

That, Mr Marfo said, would ensure that the various processes went on very smoothly and cordially.

"We are still on the work of the Transition Team because there still a few matters to be sorted out,” he informed the President.

He said his team had been provided with detailed handing-over notes on all the sectors which afforded the team the opportunity to visit any sector to get any additional information they might need.

“So what we have found so far is what we are presenting to you today, " he said.

Hit the ground running

Mr Osafo Marfo said apart from the fact that each report had an executive summary, the team had gone ahead to spell out details of what the President ought to do within the first 100 days of his administration.

“We wanted this to be very advisory, informative, and at the same time useful for your administration to take off and hit the ground running. So in most of these reports, we have looked at what is happening and advising on certain things that in our judgement, needs your attention,” he said.

In his response, President Akufo-Addo said the decision of the team was very appropriate considering the fact that it was his first day in office and that the sooner he was briefed the better.

We need to know the challenges

That, he said, would provide the needed information on the challenges that confront the government to inform decisions that ought to be taken.

President Akufo-Addo said for now not much could be done apart from studying the reports and expressed hope that the team will be available to help when the need arises.

He thanked the team for the energy and time it had expended in undertaking what they were doing adding that their decision not to avail themselves of the allowances that came with their work was commendable.