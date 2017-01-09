Shirley Ayorkor Botchway named Foreign Affairs Minister

The President made this known Monday during a courtesy call paid on him by a Chinese delegation at the Flagstaff House.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway as Foreign Affairs Minister.

Introducing members of his team to the Chinese delegation, President Akufo-Addo said “the lady there [Shirley Ayorkor Botchway] is the one I’m wishing Parliament will approve as Foreign Minister”.

Following his election and prior to his swearing in, the President named about 16 persons, some of whom he was hopeful that Parliament would approve their appointments. The 16 also included presidential staffers and national security detail.

About Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

Madam Ayorkor Botchway was born in Accra on the 8th February 1963 and hails from Gbawe.

She holds an MA (Public Communication) from the University of Westminister (2002) and an MBA (Project Management) from the University of Ghana (2004).

She has been in Parliament since 2005 and has served on some Parliamentary committees including, Gender and Children, Committee of Selection, Committee on Members Holding Offices of Profit Communications.