Speaking to journalists in Accra on Tuesday as part of his visit to Ghana for the 60th Independence anniversary celebrations, Mr Mugabe said it was a great betrayal to the African cause when Kwame Nkrumah was ousted and had to die in exile.

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe has indicated he misses Ghana’s first President Kwame Nkrumah.

He said Nkrumah, more than anybody, shaped the course of Africa's liberation and he really misses him.

Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary was also attended by Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé and the Vice President of Zambia, Inonge Wina.

Mr Mugabe has a connection with Ghana, having served as a teacher in 1958 and married a Ghanaian, Sally - his first wife of blessed memory.

A day after the Independence parade, he told journalists he came to Ghana to join in the "wonderful celebrations".

“I still preach Kwame Nkrumah and preach him as a revolutionist whose leadership inspires others,” he said.

Mr Mugabe who witnessed the early days of Nkrumah's presidency also shared some thoughts on Nkurmah and said he tried to do his bit to help some African countries to also liberate themselves.

He recalled the Ghana-Guinea-Mali association as part of Nkrumah’s efforts at uniting Africa and briefly sang the Ghana-Guinea-Mali song.

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong

Mr Mugabe speaking to journalists in Accra on Monday. He said Ghana has done so much in its 60 years and was very instrumental in the revolution of Africa.