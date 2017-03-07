I have sleepless nights over free SHS – Education Minister

"I need to ensure it is rolled out successfully", he said in a radio interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday indicating he was upbeat about the programme.

He thinks he would only be able to enjoy “proper” sleep until the programme was implemented successfully.

The Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has revealed that he was having sleepless nights over the planned September 2017 introduction of the free senior high school education programme.

Like the national health insurance policy, which he said the NDC criticised and said it was not doable when the NPP planned to introduce it in 2005, the free SHS is receiving similar criticisms.

The programme, which he said has been engaging his thoughts lately will definitely be successfully implemented in September 2017.

President Akufo-Addo’s 2012 campaign message hinged on the free SHS policy and in 2016 reiterated that it was aimed at building an educated populace for speedy national development and progress.

“By free SHS, we mean that in addition to tuition, which is already free, there will be no admission fees, no library fees, no science centre fees, no computer laboratory fees, no examination fees, no utility fees. There will be free textbooks, free boarding and free meals and day students will get a meal at school for free.

“Free SHS will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the high school level,” the President explained at a recent programme at the Okuapeman Senior High School in Akropong and announced that the programme was starting in September 2017 for fresh students

