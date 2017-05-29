An Annual Revolutionary Lecture Series which is aimed at promoting good governance and enhancing contemporary democracy in the country has been instituted.

The event is being organised under the auspices of the office of former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

The maiden event is scheduled for next Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons Conference Hall, off the Independence Avenue at Ridge in Accra.

According to the Director of Communications at the former President’s Office, Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, the theme for the lecture is: “Restoring the values of Probity, Accountability and Truth in Contemporary Governance.”

Speakers for the occasion, he said, included a former Minister and past Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Dr Benjamin Kunbour; a Governance and Public Policy Analyst, former Minister of State and past Member of Parliament for Amenfi East, Mr Akwasi Oppong Fosu; a Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Dr Raymond Atuguba; and renowned Nigerian Actor and Producer, Pete Edochie.

The event which is open to the general public is expected to commence at 2 p.m.