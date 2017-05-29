Concerned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Yilo Krobo Constituency have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo to nominate a new person for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

According to them, the previous nominee, Mr Ebenezer Kupualor, failed to secure the required endorsement of the assembly members and has to be replaced.

The Spokesperson of the group, Mr Francis Djangmah, and the Convener, Mr Evans Sawer Nartey, stated that they were aware that a true picture of Yilo Krobo Municipality had not been presented to the President, which explains the unfortunate rejection.

According to the statement, their fears were confirmed after “the traditional council also wrote a petition to your high office and to reiterate our challenges and the selfish interest of certain groups in the party in the constituency.”

The group has accordingly pleaded that “with all humility and obedience, we have confidence that you, Mr President, will nominate any of the shortlisted persons in the party for subsequent confirmation by the Yilo Municipal Assembly.”

The statement further said “we are poised for development, yet we shall not be frustrated to confirm anybody against our social, religious, traditional and cultural rights. For these reasons, anyone who shall be imposed on us shall not be confirmed.”

The group said they had been reliably informed that “a fictitious resolution has been signed in the name of the honourable members of Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly to re-nominate Mr Kupualor for another endorsement. The assembly members have already spoken, and the voice of the land is the voice of the people.”